×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Cancer doctors urge wider screening as patients arrive at stage four

Health & Science
 By David Njaaga | 5h ago | 2 min read
 

Cancer patients, survivors and health experts gathered at Texas Cancer Centre to mark World Radiotherapy Day 2026, raising awareness of radiotherapy in cancer treatment and calling for greater investment in equipment, infrastructure, funding and trained oncology workers. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Oncologists are urging the government to expand cancer screening after warning that many patients reach hospitals with advanced disease, when treatment options are limited.

Clinical oncologist Mumo Muoki says about 70 per cent of patients presenting at hospitals have stage four cancer, leaving them with limited treatment options and less favourable outcomes.

“Most of the people that present in our hospitals, they usually present with an advanced stage of cancer. Most of them, like 70 per cent, they present with stage four disease where treatment options are limited, and the outcomes are not quite favourable,” Muoki warns.

Muoki spoke during Customer Service Week at Texas Cancer Centre, where healthcare professionals called for greater public awareness, early screening and stronger family support for people undergoing cancer treatment.

He urged the government and other stakeholders to expand access to screening services to help identify cancer before it advances.

The World Health Organization estimates that Kenya records about 44,700 new cancer cases and 27,000 cancer-related deaths annually.

Its 2025 annual report identifies limited access to screening, particularly in rural and underserved areas, as a challenge to early detection and timely care.

Dr Elvus Obura, a pharmacist at Texas Cancer Centre, says improved diagnostic tools are giving healthcare institutions more opportunities to identify cancer cases.

“There have been newer modalities of screening and identifying cancer stationed in almost every healthcare institution,” Obura explains, adding that expanded diagnostic capacity allows the country to identify more cases.

Healthcare professionals also warn that patients can struggle to complete treatment without support from their families.

Priscilla Onyango, a clinical navigator at Texas Cancer Centre, says some patients stop treatment when they lack support from relatives.

“A patient is coming in; they start the treatment, but because of relatives and not getting support from the right people, from their own relatives, they now become treatment-naive, like they stop the treatment,” Onyango says.

Psychologist Sharon Monchari urges people to seek medical attention when they notice changes in their bodies, warning against dismissing symptoms such as wounds.

She says early screening can help patients seek care before their conditions advance.

The calls come during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual campaign that promotes public education, screening and early detection. 

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Kenya declares Ebola a formidable epidemic disease, sets new rules
Kenya declares Ebola a formidable epidemic disease, sets new rules
Next article
Cancer doctors urge wider screening as patients arrive at stage four
Cancer doctors urge wider screening as patients arrive at stage four
.

Similar Articles

Govt steps up Ebola response as taskforce reviews preparedness
By Mate Tongola 2026-10-12 12:30:37
Govt steps up Ebola response as taskforce reviews preparedness
Wake-up call: The heart warning Kenyans can no longer ignore
By Nikko Tanui 2026-10-12 11:40:00
Wake-up call: The heart warning Kenyans can no longer ignore
Ebola's deadly journey: From 1976 outbreaks to Kenya's first case
By Gardy Chacha 2026-10-12 08:00:00
Ebola's deadly journey: From 1976 outbreaks to Kenya's first case
.

Latest Articles

Kenya declares Ebola a formidable epidemic disease, sets new rules
Kenya declares Ebola a formidable epidemic disease, sets new rules
Health & Science
By David Njaaga
2026-10-12 20:52:48
Cancer doctors urge wider screening as patients arrive at stage four
Health & Science
By David Njaaga
2026-10-12 20:08:28
Govt steps up Ebola response as taskforce reviews preparedness
Health & Science
By Mate Tongola
2026-10-12 12:30:37
Doctors raise concern over low uptake of breast cancer screening
Reproductive Health
By Rodgers Otiso
2026-10-12 11:54:18
.

Recommended Articles

>Sh13b fight: The renewed push to end FGM
By Gardy Chacha 2026-10-12 08:00:00
Sh13b fight: The renewed push to end FGM
>Kenya puts 108 Ebola contacts in quarantine as surveillance intensifies
By David Njaaga 2026-10-11 16:46:08
Kenya puts 108 Ebola contacts in quarantine as surveillance intensifies
>Calls grow for accountability as Kenya mobilises billions for Ebola response
By Mercy Kahenda 2026-10-11 06:00:00
Calls grow for accountability as Kenya mobilises billions for Ebola response
>Health workers demand inclusion in Ebola taskforce, quality PPEs in emergencies
By Mercy Kahenda 2026-10-10 20:00:00
Health workers demand inclusion in Ebola taskforce, quality PPEs in emergencies
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved