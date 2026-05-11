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SHA rolls out free maternity services in dispensaries, health centres

Health & Science
 By David Njaaga | 6h ago | 2 min read
 Social Health Authority CEO Mercy Mwangangi. [File,Standard]

The Social Health Authority (SHA) will offer free delivery services at dispensaries and health centres, ending out-of-pocket costs for mothers giving birth at the country's most accessible public facilities.

The change, published through Legal Notice No. 78 of 2026 by Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale in consultation with the SHA Board, takes effect immediately. It covers Level 2 and Level 3 facilities, which are the first point of contact for most Kenyans, particularly in rural and peri-urban areas.

Under the new framework, SHA will reimburse facilities Sh10,000 for normal deliveries and Sh30,000 for caesarean sections, inclusive of essential newborn care. The services will be fully financed through the Primary Healthcare Fund.

The authority also raised the annual cancer benefit package from Sh550,000 to Sh800,000, driven by an increase in the Emergency, Chronic and Critical Illness Fund (ECCIF) allocation for chronic illnesses from Sh150,000 to Sh400,000.

Cancer patients will now access holistic oncology consultations at Sh2,500 per visit, covering oncologists, nutritionists, mental health support and palliative care. Chemotherapy administration is set at Sh5,500 per session, while radiotherapy is covered at Sh3,600 per session for up to 30 sessions.

Advanced diagnostics covered include CT scans at Sh6,900, MRI at Sh11,000, PET scans at Sh53,500, and PSMA PET scans at Sh64,200. Specialised therapies include brachytherapy at Sh40,000 for three sessions and stereotactic body radiotherapy at up to Sh70,000 for five sessions.

SHA has also extended cover to patients with sickle cell disease, providing reimbursement for apheresis platelets at Sh20,000 and red cell exchange at Sh70,000, each covered up to three times per policy period.

"These enhancements mark a significant milestone in our commitment to universal health coverage and leaving no Kenyan behind," said Chief Executive Officer Mercy Mwangangi.

The changes follow President William Ruto's directive during the 2025 State of the Nation Address and resolutions from the 12th Ordinary Session of the National and County Governments Coordinating Summit.

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