PS Muthoni defends SHA, urges leaders to keep politics out of healthcare

Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni says SHA was expanding access to medical services compared to the defunct NHIF. [File, Standard]

Public Health and Professional Standards Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni has defended the government's healthcare reforms and urged leaders to stop politicising health matters as the State pushes for increased enrollment under the Social Health Authority (SHA).

Speaking during the Jamii Imara Mashinani forum in Ololulunga, Narok County, Muthoni said the new health insurance model was expanding access to medical services compared to the defunct National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

"When it comes to matters of health, let us not politicise it. Under NHIF, only 20 percent of the people used to benefit from it in hospitals. Right now under SHA, you register and immediately you can benefit from the insurance whenever you go to the hospital,’’ she said.

The Principal Secretary praised Community Health Promoters (CHPs) for supporting the rollout of SHA through household visits, registration drives and preventive healthcare services.

She said CHPs were also educating residents on nutrition, conducting blood pressure checks and reminding pregnant women and new mothers to attend routine medical appointments.

Muthoni used the forum to highlight government programmes improving livelihoods, including subsidised fertiliser and youth empowerment initiatives.

She noted that fertiliser prices had dropped significantly under President William Ruto's administration, easing the burden on farmers.

"Ruto's government cares for the common mwananchi, the real hustlers," she said.

Muthoni also cited the Nyota programme, saying it had enabled young people to access funding to establish businesses and create sustainable sources of income.

As the country edges closer to the 2027 General Election, she called on politicians and religious leaders to champion peace and national cohesion.

Former Narok Governor Samuel Ole Tunai echoed the appeal, urging Kenyans to embrace unity regardless of ethnic background.

"We are all brothers and sisters, despite whichever tribe we come from, and so we need to maintain peace and live in unity for our country to thrive," he said.

With the General Election 13 months away, President William Ruto’s lieutenants are not taking any chances in campaigning for his reelection, preaching his gospel around the country.

One dominant team has mastered the art and is going around the country, selling the Ruto agenda while showcasing development in the areas they visit.

The Jamii Imara Mashinani (JIM) team, made up of Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, board chairmen, CEO’s and directors of various government agencies, has mastered the art of coming together and now moves from county to county, wooing the electorate and championing the two-term message.

Over the weekend, the team led by PS Muthoni camped in Narok and conducted a series of engagements with the residents on different issues.

The team, with experts from the different Government agencies, engaged the people directly on their concerns.

At Ololung’a, where the team held a public baraza, they called on residents to shun political falsehoods being peddled by the opposition.

PS Muthoni, Kemsa board chair and former Narok Governor Samuel Tunai, said the Ruto administration has been forthright in championing development across the country.

Tunai enumerated the support for the MAA community from the government as he drummed up support for Ruto’s re-election for a second term.

The team has so far toured 12 counties.

KENHA chairperson Winnie Ngumi urged Kenyans to fully support the Ruto administration.