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KMPDC demands strict accountability rules for dental clinics

Health & Science
 By David Njaaga | 8h ago | 1 min read
 

KMPDC has raised concerns over how dental clinics present practitioners, qualifications and clinical responsibilities to patients. [Illustration/AI]

Dental clinics must establish clear systems identifying who takes responsibility for patient care when hiring visiting dentists and specialists, the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council has warned.

The regulator raised concerns over how health facilities document practitioner roles, supervision and clinical responsibility, noting that displaying a practitioner's licence does not prove active oversight.

"Facilities must maintain explicit records detailing the engagement terms, scope of practice and clinical governance for all attending staff," the council stated in a regulatory notice.

The council emphasised that visiting specialists do not automatically handle day-to-day clinic management, emergency procedures or continuity of care.

Facilities must clearly document who leads clinical services and who takes over when a patient requires specialised intervention.

At the same time, KMPDC cautioned Kenya Dental Association members against allowing facilities to use their professional credentials without active participation.

The regulator advised dental practitioners to ensure their names and licenses reflect actual clinical oversight to avoid legal liability.

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