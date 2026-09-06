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CBA battle: Why health workers keep striking

Health & Science
 By Mercy Kahenda | 2h ago | 8 min read
 Kenya National Union of Nurses and Midwives from various hospitals across the country converged in Nairobi for a strike. [Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

Kenya’s healthcare system is once again facing industrial unrest, with health workers taking to the streets over Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs).

Since 2017, repeated strikes have paralysed services, leaving patients struggling to access care.

At the center of the latest dispute is a CBA — an agreement that sets out health workers’ salaries, allowances, working conditions, medical cover, pension and other benefits.

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