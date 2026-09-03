×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

79 dead as nurses' strike enters day 37

Health & Science
 By Stecy Atieno | 7h ago | 2 min read
 Pateints left waiting because of the ongoing  nurses' strike. [File, Standard]

About 79 patients have lost their lives across the country as the ongoing nurses’ strike enters day 37.

According to health professional associations representing  nurses, midwives, doctors and clinical officers, eight maternal deaths, 16 neonatal deaths and 55 perinatal deaths have been recorded nationally between Monday and Wednesday this week.

The professionals warn that the prolonged delay in operations puts patients at more risks as the situation could lead to more avoidable deaths.

The figures were presented during a press briefing on Thursday, with Kisumu, Nakuru, Kakamega and Kajiado reporting some of the highest numbers.

The professionals said the disruption is also affecting patients requiring specialised care, including those undergoing dialysis, as well as patients who need hospital admission.

“Most of the healthcare facilities in the public are not taking in admissions,” said Dr Supa Tunje, a paediatrician representing the doctors’ fraternity.

She said only Level Six facilities were able to take in some of the patients requiring advanced or specialised services, but warned that these facilities may not be able to absorb the numbers needing care.

The strike has also disrupted clinical training for nursing, medical and clinical officer students who require mandatory placements in health facilities before graduating.

Dr Eunice Atsali, Vice-President of the Midwives Association of Kenya, said the disruption was pushing some women to seek care outside health facilities.

“Our women actually have gone back to giving birth in the village,” she said.

The professionals called on the national and county governments, unions, the Salaries and Remuneration Commission and other stakeholders to return to the negotiating table and resolve the dispute.

Kenya Clinical Officers Association secretary-general Joseph Chibi warned that continued delays would lead to more avoidable deaths.

“If we continue delaying, we will have many more losses,” he said.

The strike was called by the Kenya National Union of Nurses and Midwives, which the professionals said remains responsible for determining when it will be called off.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
79 dead as nurses' strike enters day 37
79 dead as nurses' strike enters day 37
Next article
Kisumu health facilities put on alert amid fears of flash floods
Kisumu health facilities put on alert amid fears of flash floods
.

Similar Articles

Threat of El Nino puts Kenya's healthcare system on alert
By Mercy Kahenda 2026-09-03 00:00:00
Threat of El Nino puts Kenya's healthcare system on alert
Kenya sets 2028 target to bring traditional medicine into mainstream healthcare
By Ryan Kerubo 2026-09-03 00:00:00
Kenya sets 2028 target to bring traditional medicine into mainstream healthcare
Nurses strike enters fifth week as CBA implementation remains unresolved
By Stecy Atieno 2026-09-02 00:00:00
Nurses strike enters fifth week as CBA implementation remains unresolved
.

Latest Articles

Kisumu health facilities put on alert amid fears of flash floods
Premium
Kisumu health facilities put on alert amid fears of flash floods
Health & Science
By Rodgers Otiso
2026-09-03 00:41:00
Premium
Threat of El Nino puts Kenya's healthcare system on alert
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2026-09-03 00:00:00
Kenya sets 2028 target to bring traditional medicine into mainstream healthcare
Health & Science
By Ryan Kerubo
2026-09-03 00:00:00
Teenage pregnancy should be a public policy concern in 2027 elections
Health Opinion
By Mwende Kyalo
2026-09-02 15:51:48
.

Recommended Articles

>Nurses, governors clash over CBA as strike persists
By Mercy Kahenda 2026-09-01 15:56:42
Nurses, governors clash over CBA as strike persists
>Hospitals get one more month on SHA digital compliance rules
By Mike Kihaki 2026-09-01 14:43:59
Hospitals get one more month on SHA digital compliance rules
>Clinical officers strike still on, nurses and midwives to demonstrate
By Fred Kagonye 2026-08-31 21:24:09
Clinical officers strike still on, nurses and midwives to demonstrate
>Kindiki pushes for speedy resolution of nurses' strike
By Mercy Kahenda 2026-08-31 15:19:12
Kindiki pushes for speedy resolution of nurses' strike
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved