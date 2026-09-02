Nurses strike enters fifth week as CBA implementation remains unresolved

Mbagathi Hospital is operating below full capacity as the nurses’ strike enters its fifth week, with management relying on locum staff to keep essential services running.
Dr Erica Koima, Medical Superintendent at Mbagathi Hospital, said the facility had brought in qualified locum nurses as a stopgap measure following the withdrawal of some nurses.
“We are not fully operational in terms of the human resource, but at least we are able to give services,” Dr Koima said.
Facts First
This story continues on The Standard INSiDER. Subscribe now for unfiltered journalism that holds power to account.
Already have an account? Login