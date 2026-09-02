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Nurses strike enters fifth week as CBA implementation remains unresolved

Health & Science
 By Stecy Atieno | 3h ago | 4 min read
 Kenya National Union of Nurses and Midwives officials led by Seth Panyako during a media briefing on the ongoing strike by nurses over Collective Bargaining Agreement with County Governments on September 1,2026.[Benard Orwongo Standard]

Mbagathi Hospital is operating below full capacity as the  nurses’ strike enters its fifth week, with management relying on locum staff to keep essential services running.

Dr Erica Koima, Medical Superintendent at Mbagathi Hospital, said the facility had brought in qualified locum nurses  as a stopgap measure following the withdrawal of some nurses.

“We are not fully operational in terms of the human resource, but at least we are able to give services,” Dr Koima said.

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