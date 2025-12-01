How doctors closed rare heart defect, giving Kenyan woman second chance

When 40-year-old Jackline Mudeizi walked into a Nairobi cardiac unit earlier this month, she carried with her a story familiar to many Kenyans.
A story of living with undiagnosed or unresolved heart conditions, years of unexplained fatigue, breathlessness and a lingering fear that something inside her chest was not quite right.
Mudeizi had for years been living with a large Atrial Septal Defect (ASD), a congenital “hole in the heart” measuring about 25 millimetres.
Facts First
Unlock bold, fearless reporting, exclusive stories, investigations, and in-depth analysis with The Standard INSiDER subscription.
Already have an account? Login