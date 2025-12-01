How doctors closed rare heart defect, giving Kenyan woman second chance

Dr. VijaySinh Patil (left), an interventional cardiologist, with fellow staff members of The Nairobi West Hospital Cardiology Department, who did the operation. (Courtesy).

When 40-year-old Jackline Mudeizi walked into a Nairobi cardiac unit earlier this month, she carried with her a story familiar to many Kenyans.

A story of living with undiagnosed or unresolved heart conditions, years of unexplained fatigue, breathlessness and a lingering fear that something inside her chest was not quite right.

Mudeizi had for years been living with a large Atrial Septal Defect (ASD), a congenital “hole in the heart” measuring about 25 millimetres.