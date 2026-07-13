×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Spaniard's rare skin disorder ups danger of summer heat

Health & Science
 By AFP | 7h ago | 3 min read
 

Alberto Gomez, living with ichthyosis, a genetic skin disorder that leaves him unable to cool himself naturally during extreme heat, shows his hands in Arroyomolinos, near Madrid, on July 1, 2026. [AFP]

Every summer, Alberto Gomez lives with a fear most people never consider.

The 36-year-old Spanish physics and chemistry teacher has a rare genetic skin disorder that leaves him unable to sweat properly -- and therefore unable to cool himself naturally during extreme heat.

"If you're having a hard time, imagine what it means for me. My fear is suffering a heatstroke and not being able to recover from it," he told AFP at a gym near his home in Arroyomolinos near Madrid.

As Spain's increasingly intense summers bring more frequent and prolonged periods of extreme heat, Gomez is among a small number of people living with the condition.

For them, a day that is merely uncomfortable for most people can quickly become life-threatening, forcing them to constantly monitor their bodies and avoid situations that could trigger dangerous overheating.

"When summer comes, we have a series of warning signs telling us something could happen if we don't start regulating our temperature," Gomez said.

Ichthyosis is a rare inherited disorder that leaves the skin excessively dry, rough and red.

Gomez's skin peels from head to toe, while other patients develop sores or blisters. One of the condition's most dangerous consequences is that many patients sweat little or not at all.

"Sweat protects us when it's very hot because through perspiration, we release heat," said dermatologist Angela Hernandez, an ichthyosis specialist in Spain who estimates around 300 people in the country have the disorder.

"If we cannot release that heat, the body overheats to such an extent that it literally collapses. All the cells are destroyed," she said, describing the risk as potentially fatal.

Usually diagnosed at birth, the genetic disorder lasts for life, although its severity varies widely. There is no cure.

It affects the skin's ability to shed normally, causing thick, dry scales to build up and making patients more prone to dehydration, infections and painful cracking.

Beyond the immediate threat posed by extreme heat, the condition requires constant care.

Many patients spend hours each day applying moisturising creams to relieve cracked skin, while its visible symptoms can also expose them to unwanted attention and stigma.

Patients must also avoid overheating and prolonged exposure to the sun.

To cope with Spain's increasingly hot summers, Gomez rarely goes outside without a UV-blocking umbrella.

"Caps are useless for me because they trap heat around my head instead of letting it escape," he said.

Gomez has not given up exercising, but only works out in an air-conditioned gym.

After just a few minutes of activity, small water-filled bumps appear on parts of his skin.

Jaime Garcia, whose 17-year-old son Alvaro also has ichthyosis, remembers realising the impact of the condition during his son's first summer.

Alvaro's face was very red and when he cried "it was as if the sweat was coming out through his tears, as though he needed to sweat," said Garcia, who heads the Spanish Ichthyosis Association.

When Alvaro started school, he was seated near a fan from April onwards to help keep him cool. By June, the afternoon heat became too much and he stopped attending classes in the afternoons.

Even a trip to the swimming pool requires careful planning.

Although swimming is not prohibited, Alvaro can spend only a few minutes in the water before showering, rubbing down his skin and discreetly applying moisturising cream.

Now a teenager, he never leaves home without a tube of moisturising cream -- a small but constant reminder that for people with ichthyosis, surviving summer requires vigilance every day. 

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Wambua's fight with brain tumor, blurry vision and Sh2.5m bill
Wambua's fight with brain tumor, blurry vision and Sh2.5m bill
Next article
Spaniard's rare skin disorder ups danger of summer heat
Spaniard's rare skin disorder ups danger of summer heat
.

Similar Articles

How drug prescriptions inflict pain, cost lives
By Gardy Chacha 2026-07-13 09:00:00
How drug prescriptions inflict pain, cost lives
Curbing HIV Transmission
By Jackline Inyanji 2026-07-13 06:00:00
Curbing HIV Transmission
Journalists at risk of burnout as MCK pushes for better mental health reporting and support
By Rodgers Otiso 2026-07-13 06:00:00
Journalists at risk of burnout as MCK pushes for better mental health reporting and support
.

Latest Articles

Wambua's fight with brain tumor, blurry vision and Sh2.5m bill
Premium
Wambua's fight with brain tumor, blurry vision and Sh2.5m bill
Health & Science
By Esther Dianah
2026-07-13 10:11:52
Spaniard's rare skin disorder ups danger of summer heat
Health & Science
By AFP
2026-07-13 09:50:35
Premium
How drug prescriptions inflict pain, cost lives
Health & Science
By Gardy Chacha
2026-07-13 09:00:00
Premium
Beyond social media: When governments regulate the wrong thing
Tech & Innovation
By Amos Murumba
2026-07-13 09:00:00
.

Recommended Articles

>Comfort and Consequences: The Rise of AI Confidants
By Rosa Agutu 2026-07-13 06:00:00
Comfort and Consequences: The Rise of AI Confidants
>Why Kenyan mothers are still dying despite record hospital deliveries.
By Noel Nabiswa 2026-07-13 06:00:00
Why Kenyan mothers are still dying despite record hospital deliveries.
>The price of surival: How cancer is driving Kenyan families into debt
By Eunice Omollo 2026-07-13 06:00:00
The price of surival: How cancer is driving Kenyan families into debt
>Too young to be mothers: Inside Kenya's teenage pregnancy crisis
By Mercy Kahenda 2026-07-12 15:03:18
Too young to be mothers: Inside Kenya's teenage pregnancy crisis
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved