Taking Charge: How self-care is helping people living with HIV thrive

Justine Rawinji, during an interview with The Standard. He joined a support group for his mental health. [Benard Orwongo,Standard]

Margaret Wanjiru is full of energy as she steps to the podium.

Cheerful and confident, she moves around the room, engaging participants in a discussion on self-care for people living with HIV.

The session is lively and interactive. Nothing about her appearance suggests she is living with HIV until she shares her personal journey. To Wanjiru, HIV is neither a death sentence, nor something that is visible.