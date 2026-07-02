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Fear of deaths, faulty HIV tests as fake health items circulate

Health & Science
 By Mercy Kahenda And Stecy Adhiambo | 7h ago | 4 min read
 Substandard and falsified medical products also cause treatment failure. [Courtesy]

It is feared that dozens of Kenyans have been losing their lives because of falsified medicines and substandard health products in the market, coupled with questionable HIV test results.

Substandard and falsified medical products also cause treatment failure, contribute to antimicrobial resistance and lack of trust in health system. Among flagged falsified products circulating include ARVs used to prevent HIV infection, Viagra (blue pill), HIV rapid testing kits, and blood thinners administered during dialysis.

This is according to investigation findings by the Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB). The details emerged on Wednesday during the launch of Kenya National Action Plan on Substandard and Falsified Medical Products.

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