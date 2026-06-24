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Why communities are key in handling pandemic outbreaks and prevention

Health & Science
 By Mercy Kahenda And Antony Gitonga | 12h ago | 6 min read
 Communities are key in surveillance and response of pandemic outbreaks.[Courtsey]

Communities have been identified as key in surveillance and response of pandemic outbreaks in the country, health stakeholders have said.

In the error of Ebola outbreaks in Uganda and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), stakeholders maintain failure to involve communities results into spread of diseases, that results into deaths and strain on healthcare systems.

Involvement of the communities, according to stakeholders come in handy, amid a drop in donor support in the country, more so after stop work order by the U.S. President Donald Trump.

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