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No Pay, no work: Isiolo doctors extend strike

Health & Science
 By Bruno Mutunga | 19h ago | 2 min read
 KMPDU officials say the strike will continue until the county government settles all outstanding salary arrears and remits statutory deductions owed to doctors. [Bruno Mutunga, Standard]

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has declared that the ongoing doctors’ strike in Isiolo County, now in its 17th day, will continue until the county government settles all outstanding salary arrears and remits statutory deductions owed to doctors.

The strike began on June 2, 2026, after a 21-day notice issued by the union expired without action from the County Government of Isiolo.

Speaking during a meeting in Isiolo Town on June 19, KMPDU Deputy Secretary-General Dr Dennis Miskellah said the industrial action would remain in force until the county government fulfils its obligations to doctors.

Dr Miskela said doctors in the county have gone for months without receiving their salaries, while deductions such as Social Health Authority (SHA) contributions, loan repayments and National Social Security Fund (NSSF) contributions have not been remitted for more than three months despite being deducted from their pay.

He cautioned Isiolo residents seeking medical services during the strike to exercise vigilance, noting that not everyone wearing a white coat in health facilities is a qualified doctor.

The union official further said Isiolo has long suffered a shortage of doctors, requiring at least 50 medical practitioners to adequately serve its population. He argued that the county government was mistreating the few doctors available despite the difficult conditions under which they work.

According to Dr Miskela, Isiolo has fewer than 10 consultant doctors, a situation that has strained healthcare delivery in the county.

He cited a recent case involving a woman with an ectopic pregnancy who nearly lost her life due to a lack of an experienced doctor to perform emergency surgery.

“Doctors in Isiolo have endured prolonged threats, intimidation and delayed salaries. They have therefore resolved to down their tools until their grievances are addressed,” said Dr. Miskela.

The KMPDU official also expressed concern over wrangles within the county’s health management, saying the disputes were worsening the suffering of both healthcare workers and patients.

Dr Miskela called on Isiolo residents to hold their county leadership accountable, particularly the county executive, arguing that the county receives allocations from the National Treasury just like other counties that continue to provide uninterrupted health services.

He further revealed that national KMPDU officials had unsuccessfully sought a meeting with Isiolo Governor Abdi Guyo in Nairobi to discuss the doctors’ grievances.

The union maintained that the strike would remain in force until the county government addresses the doctors’ demands, settles salary arrears, remits statutory deductions and restores normal working conditions.

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