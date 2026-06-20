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Trump's Ebola remarks revive questions about Africa's role in global health security

Health & Science
 By Eunice Omollo | 2h ago | 4 min read
 President William Ruto with US President Donald Trump during the G7 Summit in France on Tuesday, June 16, 2026. [PCS]

When US President Donald Trump spoke about Ebola during discussions at the G7 summit, his remarks appeared to be a defence of American global health assistance.

But beneath the familiar language of generosity and leadership lay a deeper geopolitical argument one that once again placed Africa at the centre of global disease containment narratives.

“A couple of presidents came over, by the way, from African nations, and they were so happy with what we did,” Trump said, adding that the US had contributed approximately $375 million toward Ebola response efforts while suggesting that other global actors had given little or nothing.

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