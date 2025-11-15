MPs: SHA fails vulnerable Kenyans, overhaul of health services needed

When SHA CEO Dr Mercy Mwangangi officially assumed office after her appointment in April 2025. [Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

Teenage mothers, poor households, prisoners and patients with chronic conditions such as cancer and diabetes have largely been excluded from accessing health services under the Social Health Authority (SHA), a Parliamentary report has revealed.

One year since the setting up of SHA, the existence of operational and policy gaps and lack of a clear national framework for identifying and enrolling vulnerable populations has resulted in their continued exclusion from critical health services, it highlights.