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You'll pay for not dispensing drugs, SHA warns hospitals

Health & Science
 By James Wanzala | 2h ago | 4 min read
 

SHA CEO Mercy Mwangangi during the launch of biometric registration for dependents aged 7- 17 in Nairobi, on June 10th 2026. [Collins Oduor, Standard] 

Starting Monday, hospitals accredited by the Social Health Authority (SHA) to offer primary healthcare will be surcharged if they do not dispense prescribed drugs to patients after treating them.

SHA Chief Executive Officer Mercy Mwangangi said patients have been complaining that most accredited facilities do not dispense drugs and that they often direct patients to specific private pharmacies to buy the prescribed drugs.

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