Kenya's push to change public perception of neurological disorders

Stigma and discrimination create barriers to healthcare for people with epilepsy conditions. [File, Standard]

For many people living with neurological conditions, the greatest challenge is not always the diagnosis itself.

Often, it is the silence that follows the curious stares, whispered conversations, hurtful labels and misconceptions that turn a medical condition into a social burden.

For families caring for people with epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and other neurological disorders, the struggle extends far beyond hospitals and treatment rooms. It affects relationships, education, employment and the ability to participate fully in community life.