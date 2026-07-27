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Along with it: The burden teenage mothers carry alone

Health & Science
 By Stecy Atieno | 2h ago | 8 min read
 Teenage mothers share their experiences of navigating pregnancy, interrupted education and parenthood with limited support. [iStockphoto]

The moment Alphine Ouma's life changed, she was standing inside a bathroom in Nairobi's Umoja estate, staring at two pink lines on a pregnancy test.

Just minutes earlier, she had been a Form Three student worrying about ordinary teenage things, homework, friends, and the end-of-year examinations that were only months away.

Now at 17, every plan she had made for herself suddenly seemed uncertain.

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