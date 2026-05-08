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Duale urges Parliament to support Organ Transplant Bill

Health & Science
 By Edwin Nyarangi | 8h ago | 2 min read
 Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale says there were allegations that Mediheal had done 476 kidney transplants. [File, Standard]

Doctors who allegedly interfered with a report on investigations of the illegal organ transplant business at Mediheal hospitals were suspended and the process redone afresh by a new committee.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale told the Senate Health Committee chaired by Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago that the government took the matter seriously given that findings by the committee could not adopted formally following the dispute.

“The report done by the committee named by my predecessor in December 2023 was not formally submitted after failing to be endorsed unanimously by all members, the recommendations done were therefore not binding and without any legal standing,” said Duale.

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