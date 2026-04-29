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Africa urged to prioritise domestic health to tackle rising burden of NCDs

Health & Science
 By Mercy Kahenda | 54m ago | 4 min read
 

Africa faces mounting pressure to fund cancer care and tackle rising non-communicable diseases. [File courtesy]

African countries have been urged to increase domestic health financing to address the growing burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), particularly cancer, amid declining donor support and widening healthcare funding gaps.

Speaking during the ongoing World Health Summit Regional Meeting 2026 in Nairobi, experts warned that cancer and other NCDs continue to suffer chronic underfunding across the continent, even as cases rise sharply.Jacqueline Wambua, General Manager at Roche East Africa, said African health systems continue to treat cancer care as an expense rather than an investment, leaving millions of patients to shoulder the cost of treatment.

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