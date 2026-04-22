When hunger enters the classroom: Why school meals have become central to learning in Kenya

Learners at Ng'ilikia ECD, in class, Turkana County. [Mercy Kahenda, Standard]

Food is one of the most basic human needs. Beyond filling the stomach, it must be safe, clean, fresh and nutritious to support growth, health and learning. For millions of children, that standard is still not guaranteed.

Across many school compounds in Kenya, lunch is not simply a break in the day. It is a defining moment that reveals inequality. A child’s ability to learn is often decided by what they ate, or failed to eat, earlier in the day.