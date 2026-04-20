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Africa's birds vanishing into Asian markets

Health & Science
 By Caroline Chebet | 9h ago | 2 min read
 

The trade in African grey parrots is lucrative, fueled by a desire for exotic pets. [Courtesy]

A study has revealed that more than 1 million wild birds were shipped from Africa to Asian trade hubs between 2006 and 2020.

The study, published in Conservation Biology, reveals that most of these traded species are not protected by major international treaties, leaving them vulnerable to silent overexploitation that threatens to collapse local ecosystems across the continent.

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