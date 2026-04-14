A mother's journey with autism, why early diagnosis is key

Autism. [File Courtesy]

When Mary Atieno gave birth to her daughter while still at the university, she expected the usual challenges of juggling lectures, exams and the demands of first-time motherhood.

What unfolded instead was a more complex journey, one that would eventually lead to a diagnosis of Autism Spectrum Disorder and a daily struggle to access support in a system she says is still catching up.

Atieno says her daughter was a calm baby, rarely crying and often content playing alone. At first, she saw this as a blessing, especially as she tried to balance academics with raising an infant.