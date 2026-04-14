A mother's journey with autism, why early diagnosis is key

When Mary Atieno gave birth to her daughter while still at the university, she expected the usual challenges of juggling lectures, exams and the demands of first-time motherhood.
What unfolded instead was a more complex journey, one that would eventually lead to a diagnosis of Autism Spectrum Disorder and a daily struggle to access support in a system she says is still catching up.
Atieno says her daughter was a calm baby, rarely crying and often content playing alone. At first, she saw this as a blessing, especially as she tried to balance academics with raising an infant.
Facts First
This story continues on The Standard INSiDER. Subscribe now for unfiltered journalism that holds power to account.
Already have an account? Login