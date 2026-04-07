Murang'a gets new unit to accommodate 60 newborn

Murang'a Level 5 Hospital . [File, Standard]

A newborn unit at Murang’a Level Five Hospital has been upgraded to accommodate 60 infants, up from 25, in a move aimed at improving care for vulnerable newborns.

Launching the multi-million shilling project, Irungu Kang'ata said the expansion will ease long-standing congestion at the facility.

Kang’ata, alongside Prof. William Macharia and Ms Caroline Cheruiyot of NEST360 and Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI) respectively, noted the unit has been under strain due to high admissions.

The project, a partnership between the county government and the two organisations, is expected to strengthen neonatal care systems and improve outcomes in Murang’a and neighbouring counties.

“The project is a critical investment in the future of the county, saving lives and improving health standards,” said Kang’ata.

He added that expanding capacity and enhancing quality care will ensure every newborn has a better chance at survival.

Previously, health workers were forced to make difficult decisions due to limited space and resources.

Officials from NEST360 and CHAI said the project also involved equipping the facility and training technical staff.

“By improving infrastructure and expanding access to specialised care, counties like Murang’a are making meaningful progress toward better health outcomes for mothers and newborns,” said Ms Cheruiyot.

Health Chief Officer Eliud Maina said the upgrade has improved the facility’s ability to handle more cases, especially those requiring intensive care.

“Since January, 475 newborns have been admitted 168 in January, 141 in February and 166 in March highlighting the need for more health workers,” said Maina.

The unit serves facilities across the county and requires an additional medical officer, 10 nurses and three support staff to meet demand.