×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Murang'a gets new unit to accommodate 60 newborn

Health & Science
 By Boniface Gikandi | 3h ago | 2 min read
 Murang'a Level 5 Hospital . [File, Standard]

A newborn unit at Murang’a Level Five Hospital has been upgraded to accommodate 60 infants, up from 25, in a move aimed at improving care for vulnerable newborns.

Launching the multi-million shilling project, Irungu Kang'ata said the expansion will ease long-standing congestion at the facility.

Kang’ata, alongside Prof. William Macharia and Ms Caroline Cheruiyot of NEST360 and Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI) respectively, noted the unit has been under strain due to high admissions.

The project, a partnership between the county government and the two organisations, is expected to strengthen neonatal care systems and improve outcomes in Murang’a and neighbouring counties.

“The project is a critical investment in the future of the county, saving lives and improving health standards,” said Kang’ata.

He added that expanding capacity and enhancing quality care will ensure every newborn has a better chance at survival.

Previously, health workers were forced to make difficult decisions due to limited space and resources.

Officials from NEST360 and CHAI said the project also involved equipping the facility and training technical staff.

“By improving infrastructure and expanding access to specialised care, counties like Murang’a are making meaningful progress toward better health outcomes for mothers and newborns,” said Ms Cheruiyot.

Health Chief Officer Eliud Maina said the upgrade has improved the facility’s ability to handle more cases, especially those requiring intensive care.

“Since January, 475 newborns have been admitted 168 in January, 141 in February and 166 in March highlighting the need for more health workers,” said Maina.

The unit serves facilities across the county and requires an additional medical officer, 10 nurses and three support staff to meet demand.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Murang'a gets new unit to accommodate 60 newborn
Murang'a gets new unit to accommodate 60 newborn
Next article
Long-acting HIV prevention jab records no major health concerns
Long-acting HIV prevention jab records no major health concerns
.

Similar Articles

When the heart refuses to let go
By Marion Barasa 2026-04-06 16:30:00
When the heart refuses to let go
Think your memory is slipping? Build habits for lasting brain health
By Noel Nabiswa 2026-04-06 06:00:00
Think your memory is slipping? Build habits for lasting brain health
Kenyan youth defy global mental health decline
By Ryan Kerubo 2026-04-06 00:00:00
Kenyan youth defy global mental health decline
.

Latest Articles

Murang'a gets new unit to accommodate 60 newborn
Murang'a gets new unit to accommodate 60 newborn
Health & Science
By Boniface Gikandi
2026-04-07 11:00:00
Premium
Long-acting HIV prevention jab records no major health concerns
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2026-04-07 06:00:00
Experts raise alarm over rising NCD cases linked to poor diet
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2026-04-06 17:10:10
Premium
When the heart refuses to let go
Health & Science
By Marion Barasa
2026-04-06 16:30:00
.

Recommended Articles

>Early signs of autism every parent should watch closely
By Mercy Kahenda 2026-04-04 10:45:00
Early signs of autism every parent should watch closely
>Pay or perish: Inside Kenya's broken ambulance system
By Irene Githinji and Manuel Ntoyai 2026-04-03 11:30:00
Pay or perish: Inside Kenya's broken ambulance system
>Kenya pushes to cut medicine imports as East Africa backs local production drive
By Ryan Kerubo 2026-04-02 14:49:01
Kenya pushes to cut medicine imports as East Africa backs local production drive
>Kenya moves to fix public health gaps with new national security plans
By Ryan Kerubo 2026-04-02 14:38:31
Kenya moves to fix public health gaps with new national security plans
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved