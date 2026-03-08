How to eat during Ramadhan: doctor's advise to Muslims

Muslim faithful break their fast at Abraar Tent Mosque, Ganjoni in Mombasa. Ramadhan is a holy month in which Muslims pray for peace and share food after a long day's fast on April 5, 2022. [Omondi Onyango,Standard]

As Muslims around the world continue fasting this holy month of Ramadhan, maintaining health and well-being must be a top priority even as it remains a time for spiritual renewal.

Ibrahim Abdulkadir of Al-beidy Healthcare & Wound Centre in Mombasa says Ramadhan offers an opportunity to care for the Muslim’s health. Dr. Abdulkadir says Muslims should avoid bad eating habits this season.

“Our Muslim families often overbook their Ramadan diaries following the extravagance of usually bad eating habits during the ongoing fasting in the holy month. We should eat wisely and avoid getting into the habit of bad eating that may affect the body system, especially the digestive system,“ Ibrahim says.

He points out that, to support digestive systems, fasting faithfuls should stay lightly, actively in prayers, and provide light exercise with short evening walks after iftar (breaking fast) in the evening.

“Fasting allows the digestive tract to take a rest and mobilises the detoxification mechanism by facilitating the release of hormones that stimulate the immune system. It also releases the insecticides and man-made chemicals that have become stored in the body fat,” said Ibrahim.

He says fasting people should avoid excessive intake of foods that may also disrupt sleep and cause headaches and muscle cramps. Being physically inactive by taking daytime rest where possible also helps avoid fatigue.

“Incorrect excessive eating of fried, fatty, and spicy foods and carbonated drinks may cause indigestion. While eating too many processed foods without fibre may also cause constipation and inadequate intake of calcium, magnesium, and potassium may also bring lack of sleep,“ explains Ibrahim.

He says foods that should be avoided during the fasting month include heavy starch and fatty foods. He advises that dates and water taken during iftar in the evening make a wonderful combination to gently break the fast without placing the body into a state of shock.

“Dried dates contain sodium, calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, iron, copper, sulphur, manganese, silicon, chlorine, Potassium and other vital nutrients which are vital to the prevention of dehydration, “Ibrahim said.

He says fresh dates also contain thiamine, niacin, riboflavin, ascorbic acid, and beta carotene, which are also good for the body.

Ibrahim says Muslims should take a typical iftar that includes a soup of boiled oats, milk and sugar, followed by pancakes broken in yoghurt with some spices and herbs, and ‘samosa.’

“In fact, the holy month is a good period for smokers to keep off the habit that causes throat and lip cancer as well as the build-up of poisonous gases within the stomach that can lead to heart disease and brain stroke,“ said Ibrahim.

He explains that the final meal before dawn, otherwise known as suhoor, is usually a mercy for those who need that extra meal and must simply consist of a milk-based food which is slow-digesting, basic, and low on absorption, like oats and whole grains.

“Most important is to take plenty of fluids throughout, which will help in ensuring proper functioning of the kidneys and adequate digestion. But those Muslims with diabetes, a kidney disease, or low blood pressure should consult a physician before fasting,” said the doctor.