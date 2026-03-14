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Overuse of painkillers driving cases of chronic kidney disease

Health & Science
 By Mercy Kahenda | 2h ago | 5 min read
 Excessive or prolonged use of painkillers is linked to chronic kidney disease, experts warn. [File Courtesy]

In 2019, Ken Anjejo, a resident of Kisumu, began experiencing symptoms he initially dismissed as ordinary fatigue. He experienced persistent headaches, night sweats, unexplained weight loss, and constant fatigue.

The 43-year-old resorted to over-the-counter medication, taking strong painkillers to ease the headaches, but the relief was only temporary. After months of relying on painkillers, Anjejo finally sought medical tests and was diagnosed with high blood pressure.

Even after the diagnosis, he continued using strong painkillers to manage severe headaches and fatigue.

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