Overuse of painkillers driving cases of chronic kidney disease

In 2019, Ken Anjejo, a resident of Kisumu, began experiencing symptoms he initially dismissed as ordinary fatigue. He experienced persistent headaches, night sweats, unexplained weight loss, and constant fatigue.
The 43-year-old resorted to over-the-counter medication, taking strong painkillers to ease the headaches, but the relief was only temporary. After months of relying on painkillers, Anjejo finally sought medical tests and was diagnosed with high blood pressure.
Even after the diagnosis, he continued using strong painkillers to manage severe headaches and fatigue.
Facts First
This story continues on The Standard INSiDER. Subscribe now for unfiltered journalism that holds power to account.
Already have an account? Login