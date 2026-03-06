Ramadhan spirit inspires companies, firms, individuals to share

Audio By Vocalize

Muslim faithfuls in Mombasa break their thurst after a long day fasting during the holy month of Ramadan. The fasting enters the third week tomorrow March 4, 2026.[Omondi Onyango, Standard]

The holy month of Ramadhan continues to inspire acts of kindness, charity and community solidarity across the world.

And Kenya hasn’t been left behind with individuals, corporates and even departments within county governments joining in.

Ramadhan is synonymous with renewed commitment to charity, and therefore the urge to iftar the evening meal that breaks the fast with those in need, those in the vicinity and even curious onlookers, irrespective of their religious affiliation.

One of the most notable initiatives has been the street iftar along Moi Avenue, the bustling commercial artery of Mombasa. Every evening during Ramadhan, volunteers and local organisations set up tables laden with food, inviting passersby, shopkeepers and the less fortunate. The sight of long rows of tables stretching along the street, with people from diverse backgrounds sharing, has become a daily spectacle.

The initiative aims not only to feed the hungry but also to foster a sense of belonging and solidarity within the urban community.

Local mosques have played pivotal roles in mobilising volunteers and coordinating food supplies. Many families and individuals have also contributed by preparing traditional dishes and bites like mandazi, viazi kazrai, bhajia, and samosas.

The spirit of sharing is evident in the way food is distributed freely, without discrimination or expectation.

And this is growing stronger by the day, with the number of residents and visitors increasing.

Local authorities have expressed support for the event, emphasising that such acts of charity align with the government's vision of promoting unity and social cohesion. Community leaders have also reiterated the importance of Ramadhan as a time to extend kindness beyond the immediate circle of family and friends.

At the core of these efforts is the Islamic principle of takaful (mutual support) and ihsan (benevolent excellence). The act of sharing iftar with others exemplifies the Prophet Muhammad’s teachings on compassion, charity, and caring for the less fortunate.

“Ramadan teaches us that sharing our blessings is an act of worship," says Sheikh Salim Mwachiro, an Islamic scholar.

On the corporate front, companies have also stepped up during this holy month. Bamburi Cement has launched the annual Ramadan Food Drive, underscoring its commitment to fostering solidarity and support for the most vulnerable. This is the second such initiative for the company's 70-year history, following its acquisition by Amsoms Group of Companies.

The year's drive has been expanded to target 30,000 individuals countrywide. The primary objective is to partner with local communities and demonstrate solidarity with households facing food insecurity.

In addition to supporting families, the programme has broadened its scope to include other key institutions such as Kenya Prisons facilities, orphanages, and children’s homes. The initiative emphasises delivering vital supplies to various locations across Mombasa, Kilifi, Kwale, Machakos, and Nairobi counties where Bamburi Cement operates.

Mutawakil Sumba, Amsom's country representative, expressed his enthusiasm about the initiative. “The Ramadhan Food Drive is rooted in the core values of compassion, inclusivity, and social responsibility. We believe that supporting those in need during this sacred month is a critical part of our corporate ethos.”

At the iftar dinner, the company appreciates its stakeholders, including customers, fostering a sense of community and shared purpose.

Another organisation, Helping Hand for Relief and Development Africa, has stepped up its Ramadhan outreach activities, conducting community iftars and structured food distributions targeting vulnerable families in several parts of the country.

In Kiandutu in Thika, Kiambu County, the organisation is hosting communal iftar meals for families living in the informal settlement.

Essential food packages are also distributed to refugees, orphans, widows, and the elderly in different communities. The parcels were designed to cater to both iftar and suhoor (pre-dawn meal), cushioning families facing economic hardship. The lobby, for example, has reached the Kakuma Refugee Camp, where 500 refugees and internally displaced families in Banane, Garissa County.

Africa Regional Director Musa Ibrahim said the outreach reflects the organisation’s continued commitment to help vulnerable communities.

“During this blessed month of Ramadhan, we stand in solidarity with those facing hardship by distributing essential food packages to refugees, our sponsored orphans, widows, the elderly, and other vulnerable members of our communities,” he said.

And Elsek Construction has undertaken to feed 100 families in Kikambala, Kilifi.

"It's our responsibility and duty towards the underprivileged, which is even more profound during this holy month," said Osman Elsek, the company founder.