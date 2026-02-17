Regulate e-waste with nuclear and radiological components

KNRA directors led by Corporation Secretary Beth Mushi when they appeared before the Senate to give views on the Electronic Equipment Disposal, Recycling and Reuse Bill, 2025. [Elvis Ogina. Standard]

An agency charged with regulating safe and secure use of nuclear and radiation applications in Kenya has proposed changes to the Electronic Equipment Disposal, Recycling and Reuse Bill, 2025.

The Kenya Nuclear Regulatory Authority (KNRA) wants e-waste with nuclear and radiological components regulated under the Nuclear Regulatory Act of 2019.

Appearing before the Senate Information,Communication and Technology Committee chaired by Trans Nzoia Senator Allan Chesang at Bunge Towers on Tuesday, directors from the agency said there was need to map out areas of ‘convergence and departure’ between the Bill and the Act.

“The general definition of e-waste in the Bill includes electrical or electronic devices and equipment that may contain radioactive materials. The disposal of such waste would therefore be safely done as per provisions of the Nuclear Regulatory Act,” said KNRA Director of Compliance John Opar.

Mr Opar, who alluded the dangers posed by poor disposal of nuclear and radioactive waste material to people and the environment, added: “It is thus proposed that the Senate Bill No 5 of 2025 provides exclusion for e-waste that contain other hazards already regulated under existing legislation.”

The Bill aims to create a legal framework for managing electronic waste (e-waste), including its disposal, recycling and reuse. It responds to the growing volumes of e-waste generated in the country and the environmental and health risks associated with improper handling.

“Chair, when it comes to regulation, then, at what point will we be involved? We are of the view that we should retain regulatory powers over materials that are e-waste but are on nuclear and radiation nature,” said KNRA Corporation Secretary Beth Mushi.

The Bill is sponsored by Nominated Senator Peris Tobiko, who introduced it in the Senate in September 2025 with the aim of strengthening Kenya’s legislative framework on e-waste, aligning it with constitutional environmental rights and international best practices.

Other KNRA officials present were Director of Partnerships Edward Mayaka, Senior Principal Nuclear Inspector Eric Mutinda, Communications head Mark Oloo, Procurement officer Wilfred Yego and Legal officer Phillip Makori.

The Electronic Equipment Disposal, Recycling and Reuse Bill, 2025 seeks to ensure safe and sustainable disposal, recycling, and reuse of electronic equipment, protect the environment and public health by regulating how e-waste is handled, promote job creation within a green economy related to e-waste management and establish a framework for classification, collection, transportation, storage and processing of e-waste.

Senator Chesang told the nuclear authority to table the its specific proposals in the prescribe format, to which Ms Mushi responded that they will forwarded their input in detail by the end of the week.

KNRA has a keen interest in the management of radioactive waste. The authority runs the central radioactive waste management facility in Oloolua, Kajiado County. Established in 2010 and commissioned in 2022 with support from international partners, the facility serves as the interim storage and processing centre for radioactive waste generated in Kenya.

Kenya generates between 3,000 and 4,000 tonnes of waste daily, with Nairobi alone contributing 2,000 to 2,500 tonnes, including potentially radioactive materials.