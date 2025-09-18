Poor e-waste mismanagement puts Kenyans at risk, experts warn

NEMA’s Director of Environmental Enforcement Dr Ayub Macharia at the WEEE Innovation Summit on September 16, 2025. [Killiad Sinide, Standard]

Kenya is making progress in managing electronic waste (e-waste), but key challenges continue to hinder the sector's growth, stakeholders have said.

The obstacles include increasing volumes of e-waste, low public awareness, and the absence of recycling facilities outside Nairobi. Stakeholders are now calling for collaboration and innovation as waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) increases at an alarming rate due to rising demand for electronic products.

A study by AHK Services Eastern Africa revealed that Kenya produced 80,000 metric tonnes of e-waste in 2024.

Speaking during the WEEE Innovation Summit held at Strathmore University on Tuesday, Germany’s Deputy Head of Mission to Kenya, Alexander Fierley, noted that over 90% of e-waste is handled informally, exposing collectors and the environment to significant dangers.

He, however, pointed out that WEEE management can fuel innovation, especially from the informal sector. “You cannot repair some electronic equipment in Germany due to prohibitive laws. Kenya is ahead of Germany in this aspect because those services exist here,” he said.

Kenya passed the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Regulations in 2024, shifting responsibility from consumers to producers, importers, and brand owners. The law makes them legally accountable for the entire life cycle of their products.

Christian Engels, General Manager at AHK, commended Kenya for being the first country in the region to implement EPR laws, describing it as a milestone. However, operationalisation has been delayed by a court case challenging their enforcement.

“Once fully operational, EPR will ensure responsibilities and costs are equally distributed among all players along the value chain,” Christian said.

Despite the progress, enforcement challenges remain. Dr Ayub Macharia, NEMA’s Director of Environmental Enforcement, accused some companies of refusing to pay EPR fees. “Compensation is based on a formula that everyone is aware of, yet when calculations are made, some organizations refuse to pay,” he said.

Kenya’s e-waste sector was formalised under the Sustainable Waste Management Act 2022, paving the way for Producer Responsibility Organisations (PROs). So far, only one exists — the Electronic-Waste Producer Responsibility Organization of Kenya (EPROK), established in 2023.

Although EPROK is mandated to handle e-waste from the formal sector, NEMA states that the informal sector manages the majority of WEEE — a trend that raises concerns among authorities.

“Some Kenyans eke a living through extraction of valuable items from e-waste, but throw away the other part to the street and dumpsites where they pollute the soil and our water bodies,” Dr Macharia said. “We are worried about this trend since there is a lot of environmental pollution from e-waste.”

AHK General Manager Christian Engels at the WEEE Innovation Summit on September 16, 2025. [Killiad Sinide, Standard]

Improper handling of e-waste not only pollutes the environment but also exposes humans and animals to toxins such as lead, mercury, nickel, cadmium, barium, and lithium. These heavy metals can damage vital organs including the brain, lungs, liver, and kidneys upon exposure.

Globally, e-waste contributes to about 70% of the leachate heavy metals found in landfills. These can seep into groundwater — a crucial source of drinking water — posing serious health risks to humans and animals.

“E-waste has high toxicity and possibility of being radioactive and its improper management result into challenges such as air pollution when the e-waste is burnt, leaching into surface and underground water bodies,” Ayub said.

Burning e-waste also releases toxic gases, causing respiratory complications for nearby communities. In addition, incineration contributes large amounts of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, worsening ozone layer depletion and global warming.

Authorities are now urging caution and stronger collaboration to address the rising threat.

“The informal sector plays a unique role in mopping up e-waste and requires facilitation for services rendered,” Dr. Macharia said. “If well engaged, it could develop innovative business models including upcycling.”

EPROK Coordinator John Ayara noted that new legislation has been crucial in streamlining the e-waste sector.

“In the past, e-waste recyclers focused more on making profits because it was just a business. EPROK now coordinates the entire chain, from collection, to transportation, to recycling,” he said.

Engels added: “It’s important to have a functioning PRO for EPR to work.”