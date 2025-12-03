SHA to offer rehabilitation services for teachers suffering from addiction

TSC chairperson Jamleck Muturi says they no longer take alcoholism as a social behavior, but as a disease. [File, Standard]

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has introduced rehabilitation services for teachers under the Social Health Authority (SHA).

TSC chairperson Jamleck Muturi said the commission is keen on addressing and supporting teachers battling addictions such as alcoholism.

Muturi was speaking during an impromptu tour of Nakuru County Referral Hospital on Wednesday, where he said the smooth transition to SHA was aimed at avoiding inconvenience to teachers seeking medical services.

“As a commission, we no longer take alcoholism as a social behavior, but as a disease; we are referring them to rehabilitation and paid salary,” he added.

The chairperson said that after recovery, the teachers will undergo counselling for their well-being.

He noted that the SHA cover will cater for five dependents.

“We have confirmation from Nakuru County Referral Hospital that a special wing has been designated for the teachers, who will be given priority without delay,” he said.

Muturi assured that challenges incurred with the SHA cover would be addressed.

He noted that teachers can access services in more than 9,000 public, private, and faith–based across the country.

The TSC chairperson revealed that talks are underway to incorporate other faith-based facilities.

John Kihara, a teacher, said that addressing alcoholism among teachers was an indicator that their employer cares for their mental health.

“We have noted the introduction of a rehabilitation package; most teachers of my age suffer from alcoholism. It's a good gesture for TSC to consider establishing rehabilitation centres,” he explained.

Kihara was optimistic that the package would address mental health among teachers.

Dr James Wareru, Medical Superintendent, Nakuru County Referral Hospital, said that the transition to SHA was smooth.

“As a hospital, we have dedicated an outpatient clinic for teachers and other public servants under the SHA cover,” Waweru said.

Waweru assured that the hospital has increased the number of SHA clerical staff, clinical officers, and doctors to accommodate the numbers.

“We are alive to the fact that sometimes they come to the hospital before going back to class; we are prepared to cater to their demands,” he said.

The County KNUT Executive, Anthony Gioche, called on the TSC Chairperson to on board faith-based hospitals.