×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

How plastic is contributing to climate change

Health & Science
 By Gardy Chacha | 1h ago | 3 min read
 

Members of 'Wajinga Sisi,' a volunteer group that is engaging in the clean-up and beautification of Ngong River in Nairobi, on March 30, 2022. [File, Standard]

Have you ever asked yourself what could be the raw material from which plastic is made?

Well, plastic can be synthetic or organic. Organic plastics are made from starch, vegetable fats/oils, bacteria and other biological substances. As such, they are largely biodegradable. Synthetic plastics on the other hand are derived from crude oil, natural gas or coal. They don’t biodegrade. As such, if not managed properly, production only leads to accumulation in the environment.

On average, when you hear the word plastic, it would be in reference to synthetic plastic – which are disproportionately the most abundant.

“Worldwide plastic pollution cannot be arrested without addressing production,” says Prince Papa, a proponent of renewable energy. “This is because 99 per cent of plastics come from fossil fuels.”

Papa is among leading voices in Kenya and Africa pushing for the development and ratification of the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty. He is the Africa campaigner for the treaty.

“It will do one thing that no other treaty is seeking to do: end the expansion of fossil fuel production – especially by wealthy nations – therefore achieving as much with production of plastic,” he says.

The treaty seeks to phase out fossil fuel production – wealthy nations phasing out fastest – with the aim of limiting global warming in line with IPCC’s (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) 1.5°C target limit.

Fossil fuels are used to generate energy to power cars, trains, ships, and planes. They are also used to generate electricity and other domestic and industrial energy needs.

“When fossil fuels are burned, they release large amounts of carbon dioxide (CO2) – a greenhouse gas causing global warming,” Papa says.

Fossil fuel extraction – whether it is for fuel or plastic production – has dangerously accelerated the climate crisis driving nearly 90 per cent of all carbon emissions in the last ten years.

Also, methane gas – a greenhouse gas – is being released from landfills and dumping site: methane from the waste sector is the third-largest human source of methane after agriculture and fossil fuel sectors.

Plastic, therefore, is a key factor contributing to the triple planetary crisis of climate change, nature and biodiversity loss, and pollution and waste.

As the world moves more towards renewable green energy – such as the growing fervor for electric cars – producers of fossil fuels are pivoting to plastics to maintain profitability.

For example, in 2018, in Dubai, standing before petrochemical executives, Amin Nasser, CEO of Saudi Aramco – Saudi Arabia’s national oil producer – spelt out the company’s future vision; which included investing USD100 billion in expanding production of plastic and petrochemicals.

Production of plastic has climbed from 2 million metric tons in 1950 to more than 500 million metric tons today: a jaw-dropping 25,000 per cent increase.

“The fossil fuel treaty has several proposals, among them development of alternatives. We are aware of the Plastic Treaty that is already being negotiated. However, it does not stop production. That’s why we are pushing for the fossil fuel treaty which will dwindle production,” says Papa.

So far, 16 nation states are participating in discussions on the fossil fuel treaty.  

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Pollution highway: How Athi River transports millions of plastics into Indian Ocean
Pollution highway: How Athi River transports millions of plastics into Indian Ocean
Next article
How plastic is contributing to climate change
How plastic is contributing to climate change
.

Similar Articles

Vihiga mothers turn to community therapy to ease postpartum stress
By Brian Kisanji 2026-01-05 00:00:00
Vihiga mothers turn to community therapy to ease postpartum stress
Faith based, private medical facilities hit by US health deal
By Kamau Muthoni 2026-01-03 10:00:00
Faith based, private medical facilities hit by US health deal
Health services on the brink after US support halted
By Mercy Kahenda 2026-01-03 10:00:00
Health services on the brink after US support halted
.

Latest Articles

Pollution highway: How Athi River transports millions of plastics into Indian Ocean
Premium
Pollution highway: How Athi River transports millions of plastics into Indian Ocean
Health & Science
By Gardy Chacha
2026-01-05 00:00:00
How plastic is contributing to climate change
Health & Science
By Gardy Chacha
2026-01-05 00:00:00
Vihiga mothers turn to community therapy to ease postpartum stress
Health & Science
By Brian Kisanji
2026-01-05 00:00:00
Why mental health must be Kenya's top resolution in 2026
Health Opinion
By Catherine Syengo Mutisya
2026-01-05 00:00:00
.

Recommended Articles

>Pineapple leaves to now help investigators solve crimes
By Caroline Chebet 2026-01-02 18:09:00
Pineapple leaves to now help investigators solve crimes
>Meru residents fear upgrade of hospital will deny them care
By Phares Mutembei 2026-01-02 07:00:00
Meru residents fear upgrade of hospital will deny them care
>Health insurance tops search trends that defined the nation
By Caroline Chebet 2026-01-02 06:00:00
Health insurance tops search trends that defined the nation
>Health practitioners call for inclusivity in policy formulation
By Ryan Kerubo 2026-01-02 00:00:00
Health practitioners call for inclusivity in policy formulation
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved