Health services on the brink after US support halted

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi participate in a Health Framework of Cooperation signing ceremony at the State Department in Washington, DC on December 4, 2025. [AFP]

The High Court order halting all American-run health programmes in the country, has thrust health into looming crisis, as temporary bridge funding meant to keep services running is set to end in March 2026.

Interventions for malaria, tuberculosis (TB), and HIV/AIDS, previously supported by PEPFAR through USAID, remain uncertain amid stalled actualisation of the newly signed Sh322 billion U.S.–Kenya health cooperation framework.

The PEPFAR bridge funding was part of an earlier $1.6 billion (Sh 206 billion) package that the Kenyan government was set to receive from the U.S.