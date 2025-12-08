×
Premium

Parliament orders Sh10b NHIF payout to rescue failing hospitals

Health & Science
 By Irene Githinji | 4h ago | 3 min read
 

SHA CEO Mercy Mwangangi when she appeared before the National Assembly Public Investments Committee on Social Services, Administration and Agriculture at Bunge Towers, Nairobi, on October 22, 2025. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Parliament has directed the settlement of up to Sh10 billion in outstanding National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) debts to ease the financial strain on medical facilities and restore confidence in the transition to the Social Health Authority (SHA).

This directive is contained in a report by the National Assembly Health Committee, which assessed the utilisation of SHA funds since the scheme’s inception and examined the challenges faced by health facilities.

.

© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved