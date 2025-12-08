How two-month HIV shots reduce pill burden

A 24-month study in Kenya, Uganda and South Africa has found that injectable HIV treatment, Cabotegravir/Rilpivirine, also known in medical terms as CAB LA + RPV LA, administered every two months, is safe, well-tolerated, and preferred by most HIV patients.

Results from the first 12 months offer renewed hope for adherence to HIV antiretroviral management, reduced HIV related deaths, and enhanced overall quality of life for people living with HIV.