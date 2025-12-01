Painful injustice as snakebite victims left behind

Kakamega County General Hospital workers view a Gaboon viper that bit a 13-year-old. [File, Standard]

At only 8.30am, the heat in Tharaka South, Tharaka Nithi County, already feels unforgiving.

Our vehicle jolts over dusty, potholed roads as we travel from Marimanti towards Kararani village.

The sun hangs heavy as residents move about—many on motorbikes—sharing roads with goats, packed old Probox cars, and swirling dust. Beneath this scorching landscape lies an invisible threat.