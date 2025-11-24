Pamela Achieng: Removal of my lung eased 24-year pain

Pamela Achieng together with her husband Moses Otieno at their home Katito Kisumu County. [Rodgers Otiso, Standard]

It is a bright Monday afternoon and I am driving to Katito, about 30km from Kisumu City.

After nearly an hour’s drive, I arrive at the home of Pamela Achieng, a 55-year-old mother whose cheerful smile greets me at the gate. At first glance, she looks radiant, the kind of woman whose laughter could fill a room.

But behind that warmth lies a story of unimaginable pain — a story of resilience through 24 years of suffering, hospitals, and near-death experiences.