Bloody virus: Why Kenya cannot afford to take chances on Marburg

Public Health officials in Kenya are in the initial stages of planning for a possible Marburg virus outbreak in Kenya after three deaths were confirmed in Ethiopia.

“We share a long border with Ethiopia and it is also a hub for international travel. We are increasing our surveillance capacity. We have sent out alerts to the counties to prepare case management facilities since this is a highly infectious disease that will need unique isolation wards,” Dr Patrick Amoth, the Director General for Health at the Ministry of Health (MoH), told Health & Science.