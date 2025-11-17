Ruto directs Kemsa to supply medicine directly to hospitals

President William Ruto arrives at Loglogo Africa Inland Church (AIC) in Laisamis Constituency, Marsabit County. [PCS]

President William Ruto has directed the State Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) to ensure that public health facilities have adequate and consistent supplies of medicines.

The President on Sunday said the new system of delivering medicines and other health commodities directly to hospitals and not county stores will guarantee uninterrupted provision of health services under the Universal Health Coverage programme.

Speaking at Loglogo Africa Inland Church (AIC) in Laisamis Constituency, Marsabit County, during celebrations to mark 60 years of its existence, Ruto directed the Kemsa boss to ensure all health facilities are equipped with drugs round the clock.

"We don't want to hear stories of a lack of drugs in our health facilities. Kemsa must ensure an uninterrupted supply of drugs to our hospitals, " he said.

The President said the agency had been provided with the necessary funding to ensure that the supply of medicines would go directly to hospitals.

Once again, President Ruto urged Kenyans to register with the Social Health Authority (SHA) to access free primary healthcare services.

"I want to encourage Kenyans to register for SHA to receive free outpatient services at dispensaries, health centres and sub-county hospitals in public, private and faith-based hospitals," he explained.

At the same time, he called on Kenyans to take advantage of the government's abolition of extra ID vetting requirements to acquire national identity cards.

Saying the government ended the decades-long vetting ID requirements at border counties in the country, the President pointed out that the practice was discriminatory.

Now, he said, the process of registering for IDs has been streamlined and all Kenyans have equal access to the essential documents.

President Ruto said his administration will continue serving all Kenyans equally, irrespective of ethnic, religious or political background.

"We removed the unnecessary vetting of people in some parts of the country, including Marsabit, to enable residents to acquire IDs. All Kenyans should be treated equally," the President said.

He asked the residents to take advantage of the removal of additional vetting to acquire IDs, saying the fee for new documents or replacement is now free.

Additionally, President Ruto said his push for Parliament to establish a National Infrastructure Fund is aimed at addressing the growing infrastructure needs, including roads.

To build at least 10,000km of new tarmac roads across the country, President Ruto said about Sh1.5 trillion was needed.

He pointed out that traditional budgetary funding for road projects alone was no longer adequate.

"I am going to address Parliament next week over various development initiatives," he announced.

He told Marsabit residents that the county has been allocated Sh4.5 billion to build affordable housing, fresh produce markets and student hostels for public colleges.

Additionally, the President said Sh1.6 billion has been set aside to connect more households to electricity.

On requests by local leaders for the establishment of more administrative units, he told Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, who was present, to look into the matter.

"We will look into your requests to create more administrative units, including sub-counties. The minister is here. You can send your proposal on the matter," he told the leaders.

The President commended the role the Church plays in development and mission work, saying the government will continue to work with religious organisations to address the challenges facing the people.

On his part, Mr Murkomen said teamwork among leaders in the county had greatly helped resolve inter-clan conflicts that were rampant in the recent past.

He thanked the Church for working closely with the government in addressing insecurity, saying the move has helped restore peace.

"Churches, and the religious sector in general, are close partners in our efforts to maintain peace and resolve conflicts," Mr Murkomen pointed out.

He said more than 72,000 residents in Marsabit were eligible for ID registration, and urged them to take advantage of the government’s free issuance of the documents

Governor Mohamud Mohamud and local MPs thanked the government for initiating various development projects in the county, which had been marginalised by previous governments.

"We have resolved as leaders of this county to support the re-election of President Ruto because of his commitment to the transformation of the country," said Governor Mohamud.