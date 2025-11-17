Dandruff: The little flakes that steal confidence

A woman with itchy hair scratches her head. [Getty Images]

A grey flurry on your black shirt at a meeting, an itchy scalp during a date, hiding under a cap. You notice them or someone points them out and quickly you brush them off, but they keep coming back. For many people, this moment is both familiar and embarrassing.

Dandruff, those small white flakes from the scalp, might seem like a minor inconvenience, but it affects millions worldwide, often sneaking into conversations about hair care, confidence and hygiene.

Dandruff is the mildest form of a skin condition called seborrhoeic dermatitis. It happens when the scalp sheds its skin cells faster than usual, forming white or grey flakes that may look dry or slightly greasy.