×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Meru county to procure Sh300 million drugs in bid to boost healtcare

Health & Science
 By Phares Mutembei | 4h ago | 1 min read
 

Meru Governor Isaac Mutuma and his deputy Linda Kiome during Madaraka Day celebrations at Maili Tatu in Igembe, on June 1, 2025.  [File, Standard]

The Meru County Government will spend Sh300 million to stock all its hospitals with drugs and other essentials in this financial year, Deputy Governor Linda Kiome-Gitonga has said.

Ms Gitonga said the target is to ensure all health facilities countywide have enough drug supplies throughout.

She spoke when she flagged off the distribution of Sh60 million drug consignment for Level Five and Level Four hospitals. 

The DG who was accompanied by Health Executive Dennis Mugambi, said another Sh60 million drug consignment will be distributed to health centres and dispensaries.

"Our vision is to ensure that every Meru citizen, no matter where they live, has access to quality health care services," she said.

In the last financial year, the county procured Sh223 million drugs from the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) and Mission for Essential Drugs and Supplies (MEDs).

"In the current financial year we have set aside Sh300 million for health products and technologies. Out of that budget, Sh165m is from the Executive, while Sh135m is from the Facility Improvement Fund," she said.

Gitonga said the first consignment (Sh60 million) was distributed to referral and high-volume hospitals.

She announced plans to set up an inpatient wing for cancer patients at the Meru Teaching and Referral Hospital, which is also being upgraded into a Level Six facility. 

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Duale names new members to key health sector boards
Duale names new members to key health sector boards
Next article
Meru county to procure Sh300 million drugs in bid to boost healtcare
Meru county to procure Sh300 million drugs in bid to boost healtcare
.

Similar Articles

Health experts push for self-reliance as donor funding shrinks
By David Njaaga 2025-11-08 15:18:08
Health experts push for self-reliance as donor funding shrinks
Kenya steps up war on Rift Valley Fever and Brucellosis
By Ryan Kerubo 2025-11-07 15:26:25
Kenya steps up war on Rift Valley Fever and Brucellosis
Why some humans grow horns
By The Conversation 2025-11-06 13:16:21
Why some humans grow horns
.

Latest Articles

Duale names new members to key health sector boards
Duale names new members to key health sector boards
Health & Science
By Mike Kihaki
2025-11-09 16:16:49
Meru county to procure Sh300 million drugs in bid to boost healtcare
Health & Science
By Phares Mutembei
2025-11-09 12:14:31
Health experts push for self-reliance as donor funding shrinks
Health & Science
By David Njaaga
2025-11-08 15:18:08
Kenya steps up war on Rift Valley Fever and Brucellosis
Health & Science
By Ryan Kerubo
2025-11-07 15:26:25
.

Recommended Articles

>Rachel Ruto launches Sh120m cochlear implant program at KNH
By Chebet Birir 2025-11-06 10:46:43
Rachel Ruto launches Sh120m cochlear implant program at KNH
>TB program officers protest over 16 months' salary arrears, employment terms
By Omelo Juliet 2025-11-06 09:12:46
TB program officers protest over 16 months' salary arrears, employment terms
>Majority of Kenyan women still face online violence, new study reveals
By Maryann Muganda 2025-11-05 22:05:29
Majority of Kenyan women still face online violence, new study reveals
>Why men need more exercise than women to see the same heart benefits
By The Conversation 2025-11-04 09:09:47
Why men need more exercise than women to see the same heart benefits
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved