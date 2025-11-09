Meru county to procure Sh300 million drugs in bid to boost healtcare

Meru Governor Isaac Mutuma and his deputy Linda Kiome during Madaraka Day celebrations at Maili Tatu in Igembe, on June 1, 2025. [File, Standard]

The Meru County Government will spend Sh300 million to stock all its hospitals with drugs and other essentials in this financial year, Deputy Governor Linda Kiome-Gitonga has said.

Ms Gitonga said the target is to ensure all health facilities countywide have enough drug supplies throughout.

She spoke when she flagged off the distribution of Sh60 million drug consignment for Level Five and Level Four hospitals.

The DG who was accompanied by Health Executive Dennis Mugambi, said another Sh60 million drug consignment will be distributed to health centres and dispensaries.

"Our vision is to ensure that every Meru citizen, no matter where they live, has access to quality health care services," she said.

In the last financial year, the county procured Sh223 million drugs from the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) and Mission for Essential Drugs and Supplies (MEDs).

"In the current financial year we have set aside Sh300 million for health products and technologies. Out of that budget, Sh165m is from the Executive, while Sh135m is from the Facility Improvement Fund," she said.

Gitonga said the first consignment (Sh60 million) was distributed to referral and high-volume hospitals.

She announced plans to set up an inpatient wing for cancer patients at the Meru Teaching and Referral Hospital, which is also being upgraded into a Level Six facility.