How Kenyan teen nearly lost her life after wrong diagnosis

Rose Achieng, 16-year-old girl who is battling advanced rheumatic heart disease. [Isaiah Gwengi, Standard]

For five years, Rose Achieng, a teenage girl from Siaya County, lived under a diagnosis that defined her childhood, dictated her treatment, and shaped her family’s hopes. She was treated for sickle cell disease that she did not have.

Today, at just 16 years old, Achieng is battling advanced rheumatic heart disease, a condition that has severely damaged two of her heart valves and forced her to drop out of school.

For three months, she has been attending clinics at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) in Eldoret, where she is now scheduled for open-heart surgery on January 29, 2026.