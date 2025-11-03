Risks of dismissing back pain during pregnancy

Pregnancy pain normally occurs from hormonal changes that can cause headaches and loosening of pelvic joints. [Courtesy]

About half to three-quarters of expectant mothers experience pain during pregnancy that is largely untreated, contributing to preventable suffering and harm.

Many mothers avoid medications and treatments during pregnancy for fear that they may cause harm to their unborn baby. Yet, most are unaware of the harms that untreated pain in pregnancy may cause.

Like many women, I experienced severe pain in pregnancy. As a nurse researcher, I listen to women’s stories and analyse data from across the US.