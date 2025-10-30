×
Kenyans in diaspora to get health cover

Health & Science
 By Bernard Orwongo | 18h ago | 2 min read
 Kenya Diaspora Alliance chairperson Dr Shem Ochuodho, the Chief Executive Officer and Principal Officer at Jubilee Health Insurance, Njeri Jomo, Bupa Global Kenya Chief Executive Officer and Principal Officer Uditha Jayaratne and Kenbright CEO and Chief Actuary Ezekiel Macharia at the launch of Global Medical Cover. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

For years, medical emergencies have been a major source of financial and emotional strain for Kenyans abroad, often necessitating urgent fundraising efforts within the diaspora.

This could soon change, however, following the launch of a group medical insurance cover for Kenyans living abroad.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Kenya Diaspora Alliance (KDA) in conjunction with Jubilee Health Insurance, Kenbright Insurance Brokers and Bupa Global, aims to solve the long-standing challenges of accessing reliable and global healthcare for the diaspora community.

Jubilee Health Insurance will manage coverage for families and dependents within Kenya, providing essential inpatient and outpatient care, chronic disease support, and access to leading hospitals nationwide.

"This partnership is a celebration of connection; of families, cultures, and care that transcend borders," said Jubilee Health Insurance chief executive Njeri Jomo.

"Whether it’s a clinic visit or specialised treatment, we stand ready to serve every generation of your family here in Kenya."

The product will be offered under KDA subsidiary, Kenya Diaspora Alliance Welfare Association.

"This new medical cover is a direct response to what our diaspora members asked for: a trusted system that ensures access to healthcare for their families back home, as well as for themselves wherever they are in the world; without emotional or financial distress," stated Dr. Shem Ochuodho, Global Chair of the Kenya Diaspora Alliance.

This success builds upon the foundation laid by the KWA Group Last Expense Insurance (GLE), launched three years ago, which has already provided thousands of Kenyans globally with dignified and financially supported end-of-life arrangements.

The collaboration combines local expertise with global reach, creating a seamless system for members worldwide.

For diaspora members living overseas, BUPA Global extends comprehensive international coverage. This includes access to their vast network of specialists and top-tier hospitals, as well as crucial medical evacuation services.

Uditha Jayaratne, CEO and Principal Officer of BUPA Global Kenya, affirmed their commitment:

“Through this partnership, Kenyans living abroad can now access care through our network of over 2.4 million providers worldwide. We are proud to be the only international medical provider locally licensed to serve the Kenyan community, both home and abroad.

Kenbright Insurance Brokers will play a key coordinating role, handling policy management, onboarding, and ongoing member support, while KWA will serve as the secretariat, guiding members through cover options and facilitating enrollment.

.

.

.

.

.

