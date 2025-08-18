Govt names new bosses at KNH,JOOTRH

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale names new bosses at KNH,JOOTRH.[File, Standard]

The Ministry of Health has announced leadership changes at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) and Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH), appointing new Chief Executive Officers in acting capacities.

In a statement on Monday, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale named Dr. Richard Lesiyampe Leserian as Acting CEO of KNH, while Mr. Joshua Clinton Ombiri Okise takes over as Acting CEO of JOOTRH.

“Dr. Lesiyampe, formerly Acting CEO of JOOTRH, brings vast experience to strengthen KNH’s governance, clinical, and administrative systems in line with ongoing reforms. Following this transition, Mr. Ombiri has been appointed to lead JOOTRH,” Duale said.

The CS expressed confidence in Ombiri’s ability to manage a smooth leadership transition and support JOOTRH’s continued growth following its elevation to Level 6 status.

Duale added that the reforms are part of ongoing efforts to ensure KNH continues playing a key role in advancing health sector reforms and achieving Universal Health Coverage.