×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
Premium

How family has been pushed in Sh10 million debt after SHA falls short for daughter's brain tumour

Health & Science
 By Joackim Bwana | 9h ago | 5 min read
 When Health CS Aden Duale was confronted by a member of public over failed health reform,s and SHA failuires. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

The family of 24-year-old Rose Akinyi has spent more than Sh10 million trying to treat their daughter, who is battling a recurring brain tumour and stroke — yet there is still no end in sight.

Akinyi’s story highlights the crushing financial burden faced by many Kenyans when chronic illness strikes a loved one.

For her parents, the condition has become a financial sinkhole that has consumed everything — including their savings and property.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Private sector joins efforts to restore Mt Elgon forest
Private sector joins efforts to restore Mt Elgon forest
Next article
Gut check: Why you should look at your poo before you flush
Gut check: Why you should look at your poo before you flush
.

Similar Articles

How family has been pushed in Sh10 million debt after SHA falls short for daughter's brain tumour
By Joackim Bwana 2025-10-12 14:00:00
How family has been pushed in Sh10 million debt after SHA falls short for daughter's brain tumour
Adenoids: Hidden culprit behind recurrent coughs, loud snoring
By Olivia Odhiambo 2025-10-12 12:07:06
Adenoids: Hidden culprit behind recurrent coughs, loud snoring
Experts blame policy failures as Kenya's maternal deaths rise
By Ndung’u Gachane 2025-10-12 09:25:00
Experts blame policy failures as Kenya's maternal deaths rise
.

Latest Articles

Private sector joins efforts to restore Mt Elgon forest
Private sector joins efforts to restore Mt Elgon forest
Health & Science
By Juliet Omelo
2025-10-12 18:27:19
Mental Health Day lays bare Kenya's broken care system
Health Opinion
By Catherine Syengo Mutisya
2025-10-12 14:23:47
Gut check: Why you should look at your poo before you flush
Health & Science
By Ryan Kerubo
2025-10-12 14:15:00
Premium
Why red meat is not that bad after all
Family & Wellness
By Ayoki Onyango
2025-10-12 14:13:20
.

Recommended Articles

>Kenya's climate promise faces big test as 71m tree campaign begins
By Mactilda Mbenywe 2025-10-10 06:30:00
Kenya's climate promise faces big test as 71m tree campaign begins
>How Kaptagat's green model has revived forests, boosted incomes
By Fred Kibor 2025-10-10 06:00:00
How Kaptagat's green model has revived forests, boosted incomes
>Experts warn of rising preventable blindness in Kenya
By Benard Orwongo 2025-10-09 15:16:20
Experts warn of rising preventable blindness in Kenya
>Animal welfare group expands efforts to control rabies with new Watamu branch
By Ryan Kerubo 2025-10-09 13:41:00
Animal welfare group expands efforts to control rabies with new Watamu branch
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved