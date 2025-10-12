How family has been pushed in Sh10 million debt after SHA falls short for daughter's brain tumour

When Health CS Aden Duale was confronted by a member of public over failed health reform,s and SHA failuires. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

The family of 24-year-old Rose Akinyi has spent more than Sh10 million trying to treat their daughter, who is battling a recurring brain tumour and stroke — yet there is still no end in sight.

Akinyi’s story highlights the crushing financial burden faced by many Kenyans when chronic illness strikes a loved one.

For her parents, the condition has become a financial sinkhole that has consumed everything — including their savings and property.