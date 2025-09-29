Life-saving yet scarce: When blood runs out

Blood pints at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital on Wednesday, March 08, 2023 [Samson Wire. Standard]

Joseph Wanyonyi eagerly prepared to welcome his newborn on September 9, 2025.

He walked his wife, Phylis Wanjiru, to a private hospital where she was wheeled into theatre for delivery.

Moments later, the couple’s joy was complete when Wanjiru safely delivered their fifth child through Caesarean Section (CS). They cuddled the newborn in celebration.