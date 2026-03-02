×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
Premium

From back pain to paralysis: Understanding Spinal TB

Health & Science
 By Ryan Kerubo | 2h ago | 3 min read

Tuberculosis (TB) is a contagious bacterial infection caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis. It most commonly affects the lungs and spreads through the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes or speaks. Tiny droplets carrying the bacteria can be inhaled by others, allowing the infection to take hold.

Although pulmonary TB is the most recognised form, the disease does not always remain in the lungs. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the bacteria can travel through the bloodstream or lymphatic system to other parts of the body, including the spine, brain, kidneys, joints and bones.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
From back pain to paralysis: Understanding Spinal TB
From back pain to paralysis: Understanding Spinal TB
Next article
Faith and diabetes: How patients can stay safe during fasting periods
Faith and diabetes: How patients can stay safe during fasting periods
.

Similar Articles

SHA registration scandal: Critics chide CS Duale over cosmetic arrests
By Mercy Kahenda 2026-02-28 15:35:00
SHA registration scandal: Critics chide CS Duale over cosmetic arrests
Bare reality: How acute condom shortage fuels surge in HIV, STIs
By Mercy Kahenda 2026-02-27 13:28:13
Bare reality: How acute condom shortage fuels surge in HIV, STIs
Kenya rolls out six- month HIV injection, easing daily pill pain
By Maryann Muganda 2026-02-27 08:50:00
Kenya rolls out six- month HIV injection, easing daily pill pain
.

Latest Articles

Menopause is a stage to be understood, not a disease
Menopause is a stage to be understood, not a disease
Reproductive Health
By Rodgers Otiso
2026-03-02 00:00:00
Premium
How ambulance shortage deepens inequality in care in slums
Tech & Innovation
By James Wanzala
2026-03-02 00:00:00
How AI is solving motor fraud crisis for Kenyan motorists
Tech & Innovation
By David Njaaga
2026-03-01 14:28:00
Premium
Faith and diabetes: How patients can stay safe during fasting periods
Health & Science
By Rosa Agutu
2026-03-01 11:15:00
.

Recommended Articles

>Experts from 15 nations complete Kenya-led IAEA course
By Mark Oloo 2026-02-26 20:30:44
Experts from 15 nations complete Kenya-led IAEA course
>Breach of Privacy: PSK condemns secret recording of Gachagua at pharmacy
By Mate Tongola 2026-02-26 17:47:26
Breach of Privacy: PSK condemns secret recording of Gachagua at pharmacy
>Kenya moves to regulate traditional medicine as 80 pc rely on it for care
By Ryan Kerubo 2026-02-26 17:04:00
Kenya moves to regulate traditional medicine as 80 pc rely on it for care
>Assembly to probe Coast General Hospital over alleged medical negligence
By Patrick Beja 2026-02-25 16:39:38
Assembly to probe Coast General Hospital over alleged medical negligence
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved