From back pain to paralysis: Understanding Spinal TB

Tuberculosis (TB) is a contagious bacterial infection caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis. It most commonly affects the lungs and spreads through the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes or speaks. Tiny droplets carrying the bacteria can be inhaled by others, allowing the infection to take hold.

Although pulmonary TB is the most recognised form, the disease does not always remain in the lungs. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the bacteria can travel through the bloodstream or lymphatic system to other parts of the body, including the spine, brain, kidneys, joints and bones.