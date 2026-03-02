×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
Premium

Lupus: Autoimmune disease that attacks more women than men

Health & Science
 By Marion Barasa | 2h ago | 4 min read

 

Think of a security system that suddenly views the home it guards as an intruder. For those living with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), this is not a hypothetical glitch; it is a biological reality.

Living with this chronic autoimmune condition means the body’s immune system misidentifies its own healthy tissues as foreign threats, triggering waves of inflammation that can devastate the kidneys, joints, lungs, brain and heart.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Inside the hidden pressures that come with menopause
Inside the hidden pressures that come with menopause
Next article
Lupus: Autoimmune disease that attacks more women than men
Lupus: Autoimmune disease that attacks more women than men
.

Similar Articles

Not so good news for adults on malaria vaccine
By Gardy Chacha 2026-03-02 06:00:00
Not so good news for adults on malaria vaccine
Content creator focuses antics on mental health
By Daniel Chege 2026-03-02 06:00:00
Content creator focuses antics on mental health
From back pain to paralysis: Understanding Spinal TB
By Ryan Kerubo 2026-03-02 00:00:00
From back pain to paralysis: Understanding Spinal TB
.

Latest Articles

Inside the hidden pressures that come with menopause
Premium
Inside the hidden pressures that come with menopause
Health & Science
By Rodgers Otiso
2026-03-02 08:45:00
Premium
Lupus: Autoimmune disease that attacks more women than men
Health & Science
By Marion Barasa
2026-03-02 06:30:00
Premium
Not so good news for adults on malaria vaccine
Health & Science
By Gardy Chacha
2026-03-02 06:00:00
Content creator focuses antics on mental health
Health & Science
By Daniel Chege
2026-03-02 06:00:00
.

Recommended Articles

>Faith and diabetes: How patients can stay safe during fasting periods
By Rosa Agutu 2026-03-01 11:15:00
Faith and diabetes: How patients can stay safe during fasting periods
>SHA registration scandal: Critics chide CS Duale over cosmetic arrests
By Mercy Kahenda 2026-02-28 15:35:00
SHA registration scandal: Critics chide CS Duale over cosmetic arrests
>Bare reality: How acute condom shortage fuels surge in HIV, STIs
By Mercy Kahenda 2026-02-27 13:28:13
Bare reality: How acute condom shortage fuels surge in HIV, STIs
>Kenya rolls out six- month HIV injection, easing daily pill pain
By Maryann Muganda 2026-02-27 08:50:00
Kenya rolls out six- month HIV injection, easing daily pill pain
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved