Generic HIV drug marks turning point in the fight against epidemic

Scientists and health experts in Kenya and globally have welcomed the introduction of a generic long-acting HIV injectable, citing its affordability and potential to expand access in low-income countries.
The injectable, Lenacapavir, is expected to play a key role in efforts to eliminate HIV, following UNAIDS’ call for countries to end the epidemic amid funding challenges.
The drug will be made available in at least 120 low-income countries.
Facts First
Continue reading with your Standard INSiDER subscription
Already have an account? Login