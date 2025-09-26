Generic HIV drug marks turning point in the fight against epidemic

Human crowd surrounding an injectable HIV vaccine bottle. [Getty Images]

Scientists and health experts in Kenya and globally have welcomed the introduction of a generic long-acting HIV injectable, citing its affordability and potential to expand access in low-income countries.

The injectable, Lenacapavir, is expected to play a key role in efforts to eliminate HIV, following UNAIDS’ call for countries to end the epidemic amid funding challenges.

The drug will be made available in at least 120 low-income countries.