×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
Premium

Report exposes how wildlife farms in Kenya fuel illegal trade

Health & Science
 By Caroline Chebet | 3h ago | 3 min read
  Wild animals are being captured from the wild and subjected to inhumane conditions in commercial wildlife farming facilities. [File, Standard]

The majority of the legal wildlife farms in Kenya are engaged in the laundering of illegally-caught wild animals, a report has revealed.

The report, titled “Behind Bars: Lifting the Lid off Kenya's Cruel Wildlife Farming,” exposes how profit-driven operations exploit animals under the guise of ‘legal’ and ‘sustainable use.’

The investigation was conducted by World Animal Protection, and the findings were released on Tuesday.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Does taking paracetamol while pregnant cause autism? No, experts say
Does taking paracetamol while pregnant cause autism? No, experts say
Next article
EU proposes new delay to anti-deforestation rules
EU proposes new delay to anti-deforestation rules
.

Similar Articles

Report exposes how wildlife farms in Kenya fuel illegal trade
By Caroline Chebet 2025-09-23 15:44:58
Report exposes how wildlife farms in Kenya fuel illegal trade
Cash-strapped hospitals turn away the poor amid SHA crisis
By Mercy Kahenda 2025-09-23 06:00:00
Cash-strapped hospitals turn away the poor amid SHA crisis
State banks on community conservancies to save endangered rhino species
By Ali Abdi 2025-09-22 19:06:21
State banks on community conservancies to save endangered rhino species
.

Latest Articles

Does taking paracetamol while pregnant cause autism? No, experts say
Does taking paracetamol while pregnant cause autism? No, experts say
Health & Science
By AFP
2025-09-23 18:12:37
EU proposes new delay to anti-deforestation rules
Health & Science
By AFP
2025-09-23 18:03:35
How a free Nairobi medical camp exposed Kenya's reproductive health crisis
Reproductive Health
By Brian Ngugi
2025-09-23 11:52:54
Cash-strapped hospitals turn away the poor amid SHA crisis
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2025-09-23 06:00:00
.

Recommended Articles

>Rising costs, fraud push Africa healthcare to digital shift
By David Njaaga 2025-09-22 13:46:33
Rising costs, fraud push Africa healthcare to digital shift
>Private hospitals suspend SHA services over Sh10bn pending bills
By Mike Kihaki 2025-09-22 13:17:21
Private hospitals suspend SHA services over Sh10bn pending bills
>'Doctors' strike hurting patients,' says Kiambu community group
By David Njaaga 2025-09-22 12:52:00
'Doctors' strike hurting patients,' says Kiambu community group
>Experts warn of rising TB threat in Kenya as donor support declines
By Mercy Kahenda 2025-09-22 11:01:54
Experts warn of rising TB threat in Kenya as donor support declines
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved