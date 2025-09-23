Report exposes how wildlife farms in Kenya fuel illegal trade

Wild animals are being captured from the wild and subjected to inhumane conditions in commercial wildlife farming facilities. [File, Standard]

The majority of the legal wildlife farms in Kenya are engaged in the laundering of illegally-caught wild animals, a report has revealed.

The report, titled “Behind Bars: Lifting the Lid off Kenya's Cruel Wildlife Farming,” exposes how profit-driven operations exploit animals under the guise of ‘legal’ and ‘sustainable use.’

The investigation was conducted by World Animal Protection, and the findings were released on Tuesday.